Nyheim Hines Accident: The NFL Star Will Miss The Entire 2023 Season

Nyheim Hines might want to put off his seafaring endeavors for a while. According to NFL Network, the running back for the Bills will miss the entire 2023 season due to a knee injury he sustained while riding a Jet Ski.
Nyheim Hines Accident: How Does it Happened?
According to the article, Hines was “sitting stationary” on a Jet Ski when another rider hit him. He suffered serious, but not life-threatening injuries, necessitating surgery, which will prevent him from participating in the forthcoming campaign.
In a mid-season trade with the Colts last year, the Bills acquired Hines, 26, in exchange for Zack Moss and a fifth-round pick.
The update about Nyheim Hines missing the NFL Season 2023:
#Bills RB Nyheim Hines suffered a significant knee injury off-site and is expected to miss the entire 2023 season, sources tell me and @RapSheet.
A tough break for Buffalo and the versatile Hines, who was acquired at the trade deadline last fall. pic.twitter.com/5nMtV6xtAd
— Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) July 24, 2023
In a busy Buffalo offense, Hines saw little action.
Over the course of nine regular-season games last year, he only received six attempts on the ground and grabbed five passes.
However, the adaptable speedster was a crucial part of the Bills’ special teams, frequently acting as a kick and punt returner and scoring an iconic kick-return touchdown in the team’s first game following Damar Hamlin’s on-field breakdown.
On the Bills’ opening play against the Patriots, Hines sprinted down the field to score a 96-yard kick return touchdown in an emotional scene in Buffalo.
Later in the game, he scored again on a kick return to help the Bills defeat their division opponents by a score of 35-23.
In his previous four and a half seasons, Hines spent most of his time in Indianapolis as a backup to Marlon Mack and Jonathan Taylor, though he was frequently used as a pass-catching threat out of the backfield.
In order to bolster second-year running back James Cook, the Bills reorganized their running back room over the summer, choosing to release veteran Devin Singletary and sign Damien Harris and Latavius Murray instead.
Hines’ contract was altered by Buffalo in the offseason so that the running back would only have a $3.5 million cap charge this year and a $5.5 million hit the next year.
