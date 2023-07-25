Former Timberview High School Student Sentenced to 12 Years in Prison for School Shooting

Arlington, Texas – Timothy Simpkins, a former student of Timberview High School, has been sentenced to 12 years in prison following a six-day trial. The 19-year-old was found guilty of attempted capital murder for his role in a shooting that injured three people inside the school in 2021. The sentencing took place on Monday evening.
During the trial, Simpkins stood stoic as the jury delivered their decision. His defense team expressed satisfaction with the outcome, stating that Simpkins wanted to convey his state of mind during the incident.
The violent episode occurred on October 6, 2021, when a classroom brawl escalated, and Simpkins resorted to using a gun from his waistband to fire at a fellow student who had attacked him. The victim, Zacchaeus Selby, was shot multiple times even after falling to the floor in the hallway. Apart from Selby, another student and a teacher were injured but survived the shooting.
The state’s case centered around a shooting incident at a gas station a week prior to the school shooting, with prosecutors claiming that the Timberview shooting was an act of retribution for a robbery that occurred during that prior incident.
Surveillance footage showed Simpkins shooting at a vehicle driving away, and prosecutors presented threatening text messages and internet searches as evidence of his hostility leading up to the school shooting.
Prosecutors advocated for a life sentence, emphasizing the lack of empathy and cold-blooded nature of Simpkins’ actions. However, the defense pleaded for leniency, citing the opportunity for rehabilitation through probation.
After nearly five hours of deliberation, the jury unanimously decided on a 12-year prison sentence for Simpkins.
Following the verdict, the teacher shot by Simpkins, Calvin Pettit, addressed the former student, expressing that while he does not forgive him, this sentencing brings closure.
Prosecutors refrained from making on-camera comments, but Simpkins’ defense attorney shared her final thoughts, stating that the sentence was just given the facts of the case.
Simpkins will commence his prison term immediately and is also required to pay a $6,000 fine. He retains the right to appeal his sentence. The trial serves as a stark reminder of the seriousness with which school shootings are treated, with a clear message that such violence should not become the norm in society.
