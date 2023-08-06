Who is Neelam Gill Dating? Neelam Gill Addresses Romantic Relationship Rumors with Leonardo DiCaprio

Neelam Gill, a British model, has talked about the dating rumors about her and Leonardo DiCaprio after they were seen together on July 28.
Is Neelam Gill Dating Leonardo DiCaprio?
British model Neelam Gill recently shut down dating rumors linking her to Hollywood superstar Leonardo DiCaprio. The 28-year-old clarified on her Instagram story that she is not DiCaprio’s “new flame.”
The tweet below verifies the news:
Neelam Gill shuts down Leonardo DiCaprio dating rumors: Not his ‘new flame’ #Leo #DiCaprio #NeelamGill #Gossip #Trending pic.twitter.com/cewWI6pSJ7
— CelebBites (@Celeb__Bites) July 29, 2023
Instead, she revealed she is in a committed relationship with one of DiCaprio’s close friends and has been for several months. The photos of them together were a result of her spending time with her partner, not the actor. Gill hopes her statement will put an end to the false stories.
Leonardo DiCaprio’s Alleged Relationship with Gigi Hadid Sparks Speculation
On the other hand, Leonardo DiCaprio’s connection with supermodel Gigi Hadid has been raising eyebrows. While sources have hinted at a possible romance, neither party has confirmed anything. They were seen partying together in the Hamptons, igniting rumors of a potential relationship. However, the exact nature of their bond remains unclear.
Neelam Gill and DiCaprio’s Friendly Outing with Gigi Hadid
Before the yacht vacation with Neelam Gill, DiCaprio, and Hadid were spotted together at a restaurant in London, accompanied by DiCaprio’s parents. While rumors circulate about DiCaprio and Hadid’s status, insiders claim their relationship is friendly, flirty, and low-key. Both stars make time for each other when possible, but Gigi is focusing on her daughter and her work commitments.
Also, check the net worth of some famous celebrities by clicking on the links given below:
- Dennis Collins’s Net Worth: How Much is Collins Worth Today?
- Ron DeSantis Net Worth: Florida Governor Ron DeSantis Shows Significant Financial Growth
Relationship Clarity: Neelam Gill’s Commitment and Gigi Hadid’s Low-Key Bond with DiCaprio
In conclusion, Neelam Gill has addressed the dating rumors with Leonardo DiCaprio, asserting her committed relationship with one of his close friends. On the other hand, speculation continues regarding DiCaprio’s connection with Gigi Hadid, with sources hinting at a friendly and flirty relationship. As the rumors persist, both stars maintain their privacy, focusing on their respective priorities.
If You Liked Our Content, Please Follow us on Twitter (@CaliforniaExam1) to stay updated about celebrities and their lifestyles.