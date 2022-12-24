How Old Was Padme In Episode 1: What Is The Age Difference Between Padmé And Anakin?

Celebrating a protagonist’s or antagonist’s birthday isn’t a regular occurrence in the Star Wars universe. The only reliable method of determining how old a character is is to calculate when in relation to a major galactic event they were likely born. let’s dig deep into How Old Was Padme In Episode 1.
Fans often wonder if there is a significant age gap between Anakin and Padmé because she appears to be much older than he is when they first meet.
The age difference between one of the most tragic forbidden couples in the Star Wars saga may be determined by using the years of their births in Star Wars’ unique measure of time in BBY (Before the Battle of Yavin; “ABY” years take place after).
Padmé Amidala
Natalie Portman portrays Padmé Amidala Naberrie, a made-up figure from the Star Wars story, in the prequel films. Initially mentioned just in passing in Return of the Jedi, in The Phantom Menace she is seen to be the young Queen of Naboo, and later she becomes a senator and anti-war activist in the Galactic Senate.
When she’s pregnant with her twins, Luke and Leia Organa, she secretly marries Jedi Knight Anakin Skywalker, only to perish in childbirth. It is Anakin’s fear of losing Padmé that ignites his journey to the dark side of the Force and ultimately leads to his transformation into Darth Vader.
Reviews of Padmé were mixed, with some critics praising her personal and political reasons while others saw her as nothing more than a plot device for Anakin’s turn to the dark side. Portman’s acting also received polarising reviews, with some critics placing the blame on Lucas’s direction and script.
Despite the mixed reviews of Portman’s performance, the part was important in launching her career on a global scale. Padmé is one of three central figures in the Star Wars prequel trilogy and has appeared in other Star Wars media, like The Clone Wars. let’s dig deep into How Old Was Padme In Episode 1.
How Old Was Padmé In Episode 1?
In episode 1 of Star Wars, Padme Amidala was 14 years old when she first met Anakin. Amidala had helped Anakin deal with the death of his mother, Shmi, on Tatooine, and in return, Anakin had given her a japor fragment to bring her good fortune after the Naboo Invasion.
After avoiding love for as long as she could, she ran into Skywalker again after ten years and immediately fell for him.
What Is The Age Difference Between Padmé And Anakin?
Anakin was still a youngling when he met Padmé, but she was already a young adult. She may be the youngest Naboo queen, and she has always acted much older than her years, but she is still rather young.
Padmé was born on Naboo in 46 BBY, and Anakin five years later in 41 BBY. Since Anakin is just five, Padmé is the elder of the two.
When Padmé Passed Away, How Old Was She
Padmé Amidala, after giving birth to Luke and Leia, “lost the will to live” and passed away shortly after giving them their names in Revenge of the Sith. When they were born, the Galactic Republic was reborn as the evil Empire, signaling the end of an era.
Both Luke and Leia had humble beginnings on the asteroid, Polis Massa, in the year 19 BBY, nineteen years before either would play a pivotal role in the Rebellion’s first decisive victory over the Galactic Empire. If true, Padmé would have been 27 when she passed away. Around age 22, Anakin would have been a major player in the Rebel Alliance.
