Jo Linder Cause of Death: Famous YouTube Bodybuilding Star Died At 30

YouTuber and Bodybuilding star Jo Linder, who was known for a fit body, has died at the age of 30. Now many people are finding his cause of death at such young age despite being looking so fit from outside. We will talk about Jo Linder’s cause of death ahead.
Jo Linder Cause of Death
Jo Lindner, a German bodybuilder who went by the internet alias Joesthetics, passed away in Thailand at the age of 30 from an aneurysm.
On Saturday, 1 July, the fitness influencer’s girlfriend Nicha verified the information.
Nicha paid tribute to the YouTuber she described as lovely, caring, and diligent by posting photos of herself with Lindner on her Instagram profile.
She said, “And he is the believer in EVERYONE.” Particularly [sic] ME, he has faith in my ability to improve and make a difference in the world.
Lindner reportedly has 500 million views on his YouTube videos and 8.4 million Instagram followers.
Nicha claimed Lindner, who had earlier this week complained of neck pain, had experienced an aneurysm. She added that she was present when he passed away.
An abnormal bulging or bulge in the blood artery wall is known as an aneurysm.
The final thing he said to me was, “Bae, we can all start over at any time, and that is the key. She later penned on her Instagram Stories, “Always keep starting [sic] anew.
After that, Nicha made an attempt to address the rumors surrounding Lindner’s demise, noting that it was unjust to her partner for people to “guess how he dies [sic] or says he overdosed.”
She noted that there was no reason not to believe Lindner if he was “brave enough” to disclose using steroids.
Lindner discussed being diagnosed with rippling muscle disease, a rare genetic disorder that makes muscles unusually sensitive to pressure or movement, in an interview with fellow bodybuilder Bradley Martyn last month.
What is Aneurysm Condition?
The illness is characterized by “signs of increased muscle irritability” including recurrent muscle tensing, “bunching up” of the muscle, and/or obvious rippling, according to the Genetic and Rare Diseases Information Center (GARD).
During an episode of Martyn’s Raw Talk show, Lindner said, “Technically, it’s a cramp.”
Noel Deyzel, a fellow bodybuilder, corroborated the claims of Lindner’s death on his Instagram Stories after the news first surfaced.
There is no humor here. His mother asked that we let others know what was going on,” he wrote. “Prayers would be appreciated for Jo and his loved ones.
I still find it hard to believe that. Peace be with you, brother.
