John McEnroe Net Worth: How Rich is The Former Tennis Player in 2023?

On February 16, 1959, in Wiesbaden, West Germany, John Patrick McEnroe Jr. was born. His American parents, John and Kay, were residing in Germany at the time since his father was working for the U.S. Air Force there. When McEnroe was a little child, the family went to Stewart Air Force Base in Newburgh, New York. Later, in 1961, they moved to Flushing, Queens, and then, in 1963, to Douglaston.
Later, after leaving the Air Force, John’s father worked as an advertising agent by day and attended Fordham Law School by night. Mark and Patrick, two of John’s siblings, were born in 1964 and 1966, respectively. Patrick also grew up to play professional tennis. When McEnroe was 8 years old, he started playing tennis.
The next year, he joined the Eastern Lawn Tennis Association, and he quickly started competing in local competitions. At the age of 12, he attended the Port Washington Tennis Academy and was ranked #7 in his age group. In 1977, John earned his diploma from Trinity School in NYC.
John McEnroe Net Worth
A former American World No. 1 in professional tennis, John McEnroe has a $100 million fortune. McEnroe is renowned for his exceptional technique, record-breaking amount of victories, and his fiery on-court demeanor, which frequently landed him in hot water with tennis officials.
He has accumulated 77 singles titles, 78 doubles titles, 9 Grand Slam men’s doubles trophies, and 7 Grand Slam singles titles. McEnroe, who is frequently ranked as one of the all-time greatest tennis players, served as captain of the United States Davis Cup squad for a period. John has worked as a talk show host, game show host, and television analyst since he retired.
John McEnroe’s Real Estate
John McEnroe and Patty have a number of expensive properties in Malibu. They paid $3.35 million for a ranch-style house in 2013 and $21 million for an oceanfront mansion in Malibu’s upscale Paradise Cove.
John used to own Johnny Carson’s Carbon Beach mansion in Malibu, while McEnroe and Smyth had property worth about $50 million in Los Angeles. John has operated a Manhattan art gallery since 1993, and they invested $4.2 million in a two-acre estate in Southhampton, New York, in 1999.
