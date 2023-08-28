John Stamos Net Worth: The Journey of his TV and Film Career!

American actor and musician John Phillip Stamos was born on August 19, 1963. Early in his career, he was nominated for a Daytime Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series for his contract role as Blackie Parrish on the ABC serial opera General Hospital.
He first gained widespread recognition for his portrayal of Jesse Katsopolis on the hit ABC sitcom Full House. Stamos has been in many TV movies and shows after the series ended in 1995. He has represented Project Cuddle as its official spokesman since 2005.
John Stamos Net Worth
John Stamos has a net worth of $25 million and is a well-known American actor, singer, and musician. Aside from his role as Jesse Katsopolis on the comedy “Full House” (1987–1995), John Stamos is also well-known for his work on the television shows “General Hospital” (1982–1984), “ER” (2005–2009), “Glee” (2010–2011), and “Scream Queens” (2016).
On the Netflix series “Fuller House,” which aired from 2016 to 2020, he played the title role once again. In 2009, a star was placed in John’s honor on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.
John Stamos Real Estate
After his divorce from Rebecca Romijn in May 2005, John spent $3.57 million on a 4,000 square foot property in Beverly Hills. As of May of current year (2019), he has set the asking price at $6.75 million. He dropped the price from $6.1 million to $5.7 million within a few months, and then again in May 2020 to $4.495 million.
John purchased a downtown Los Angeles condo on the 10th floor of the Eastern Columbia building in 2008 for $900,000. Stamos’s apartment has high ceilings (14 feet), hardwood flooring, a spacious bathroom with a deep soaking tub, stainless steel appliances, and an open floor plan. The structure has tinted windows that give in a lot of natural light while still maintaining a high level of privacy.
Johnny Depp was formerly his next-door neighbor. He spent $5.75 million buying a house in a guarded enclave of Hidden Hills, California, in the month of August 2019.
John Stamos TV and Film Career
Stamos received a Daytime Emmy Award nomination and two Soapy Awards for his role as Blackie Parrish on “General Hospital” between 1982 and 1984. He also won the awards for “Most Exciting New Actor” and “Outstanding Actor in a Supporting Role.”
He landed starring roles on two sitcoms in the 1980s: CBS’s “Dreams,” which aired for 12 episodes in 1984, and NBC’s “You Again?,” which ran for 26 episodes in 1986 and 1987. He first appeared in a major motion picture in the 1986 release “Never Too Young to Die.” John played Jesse Katsopolis (also known as “Uncle Jesse”) on the ABC comedy “Full House” from 1987 to 1993, for a total of 192 episodes.
Stamos continued to work on television after “Full House” ended, appearing as a guest star on episodes such as “Tales from the Crypt” (1993), “The Larry Sanders Show” (1995, 1997), and “Friends” (2003). On ABC’s “Thieves” (2001) and “Jake in Progress” (2005-2006), he starred as the title character and served as the show’s executive producer; he would later repeat this role on “Grandfathered” and “Fuller House.”
Stamos won the People’s Choice Award for Favorite Actor in a New TV Series for his performance on Fox’s “Grandfathered,” which aired for 22 episodes in 2015 and 2016. He previously appeared in 65 episodes of NBC’s “ER” as Dr. Tony Gates from 2005 and 2009.
In 2016, John starred as Dr. Brock Holt on the second season of the Fox horror-comedy series “Scream Queens,” and in the same year, he returned to the character that made him famous on the critically acclaimed Netflix series “Fuller House,” which aired for five seasons. Stamos also had a recurring role (five episodes total) on the Lifetime series “You” (which was relocated to Netflix for its second season), as the unethical therapist Dr. Nicky.
John has appeared in a number of films, including “Party Monster” (2003), “Father of Invention” (2010), and “My Big Fat Greek Wedding 2” (2016), and he also provided the voice of a penguin in “Farce of the Penguins,” a 2007 film directed by John’s “Full House” co-star Bob Saget.
John Stamos Personal Life
Three years after meeting at a Victoria’s Secret fashion show, on Christmas Eve 1997, John proposed to model and actress Rebecca Romijn. They tied the knot in Beverly Hills on September 19, 1998, and later called it quits in March 2005. Stamos and his wife, actress/model Caitlin McHugh, tied the knot on February 3, 2018. They got engaged in October 2017.
Both John and Caitlin were guest stars on “Law & Order: SVU” in 2011, but they didn’t start dating until 2015, when McHugh went to the taping of an episode of “Fuller House” in which her roommate had a role. Caitlin said yes when John proposed at Disneyland, so on April 10, 2018, they had a son named William.
John and Caitlin launched their jewelry brand St. Amos Jewelry in 2018, with all proceeds going to Childhelp, an organization that aids victims of child abuse. In 2007, Stamos got a TV Land Award for Favorite Elvis Impression, proving his devotion to the King.
