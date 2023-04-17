Lindsey Graham is Mocked by Marjorie Taylor Greene in a Fake Bud Light Photo

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga) appeared to respond on Sunday to criticism from Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) for her defense of the accused Pentagon document leaker by uploading a photoshop of Graham clutching a Bud Light can with the image of a trans social media celebrity.

A tweet from Greene on Thursday concerning Jake Teixeira, who has been arrested in connection with the leak, was criticized by Graham earlier on Sunday. “Jake Teixeira is white, male, christian, and antiwar,” Greene wrote in the tweet.

“That makes him an enemy to the Biden regime. And he told the truth about troops being on the ground in Ukraine and a lot more.” In turn, Graham called her remark “one of the most irresponsible statements she could make” on ABC’s “This Week.”

Marjorie Taylor Greene Trolls Lindsey Graham
“If you’re a member of the military intelligence community and you disagree with American policy and you think you’re going to be okay when it comes to leaking classified information, you’re going to go to jail,” he added of Teixeira.

Following Graham’s statement, Greene tweeted a photoshop of Graham and CNN presenter Dana Bash, making it look like Graham was clutching a can of Bud Light from Anheuser-Busch’s collaboration with TikTok star and transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney.

According to Mediaite, Jason Bahr shot the original 2016 photo for Getty Images showing Graham with a beer in his hand. There have been conservative backlash to Anheuser-Busch’s March Madness freebie relationship with Mulvaney.

On Friday, in response to the anti-transgender reaction against Anheuser-Busch, CEO Brendan Whitworth issued a statement. “We never intended to be part of a discussion that divides people,” he wrote. “We are in the business of bringing people together over a beer.”

