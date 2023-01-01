Paul Mooney Cause Of Death: How Did He Die At The Age Of 79?

Comedians often turn to the healing power of humor when faced with the harsh realities of existence. Paul Mooney, a popular comedian, accomplished just that in more ways than one by discussing racism in the United States and keeping up his show schedule despite being diagnosed with prostate cancer. On Wednesday, he suffered a heart attack and died at the age of 79. Let’s dig deep into Paul Mooney Cause Of Death.
Who Was Paul Mooney?
In addition to being a successful comic and actor in both cinema and television, Paul Mooney was also a writer, social commentator, and social activist.
His most well-known roles are as a writer for comic Richard Pryor and as a guest star on the comedy show “Chappelle’s Show,” hosted by Dave Chappelle. Sadly, Paul passed away on May 19, 2021, at the age of 79.
It was in Shreveport, Louisiana, on August 4, 1941, when Paul Mooney entered the world. Mooney’s first professional job as a writer was for Richard Pryor, although he got his start as a ringmaster with the Gatti-Charles Circus, where he was always writing comedy and making jokes.
Mooney penned several of Richard Pryor's SNL routines and collaborated on the scripts for his specials Live on the Sunset Strip, Bicentennial Nigger, and Is It Something I Said. He also had a hand in Pryor's picture Jo Jo Dancer, Your Life Is Calling.
What Was Paul Mooney Cause Of Death?
Multiple sources indicate that Paul Mooney died unexpectedly at his home of a heart attack.
Roland Martin, a journalist, announced Paul Mooney’s death on Twitter on May 19. It was just two hours ago when Paul’s cousin Rudy Ealy contacted me from Paul’s phone to tell me that Paul had died of a heart attack in his Oakland home.
He was 79. On tonight’s #RolandMartinUnfiltered, we will pay tribute to him.
There Are Four Kids Left Behind By Paul Mooney
Paul and Yvonne Mooney tied the knot in 1973, but they later called it quits. (Shaka Khan was mentioned in rumors involving Paul in 2018.) Two sons, Dwayne and Daryl, and a daughter, Spring, round out Paul and Yvonne’s brood.
Paul’s fifth child was a son named Symeon; unfortunately, he was murdered in 2001.
Dwayne and Darryl, his kids, took after him in the comedy business.
Paul stated in a tweet this year, “My best pals are my children… all four of them.”
Following the news of Paul’s passing, many in the entertainment business and his fans flocked to social media to pay respect to him.
Paul Mooney.,” Ava DuVernay, a director, tweeted. A true comic legend. In retrospect, I realize how crucial his album RACE was for me throughout my college years. Those jokes, man. The most important, though, is independence.
He had no qualms with expressing emotions and experiences that others might have considered awkward to discuss. We pray that he finds true freedom now. Slumber, sir.
On Twitter, actress Viola Davis lamented, “Awww… RIP comedic icon Paul Mooney! You managed to strike the perfect balance between comedy and pathos. Thankful to have experienced your brilliance firsthand. Get some sleep!! Drop some humor on this situation. With a love emoji. “We need it.”
“R.I.P. to the absolute maestro! – Paul Mooney,” tweeted comedian Bill Burr. I picked up a lot of knowledge from you.
Despite having begun his career as a writer for comic Richard Pryor, Paul is most widely recognized for his role as Sam Cooke alongside Gary Busey in the 1980s biopic The Buddy Holly Story.
In the comic classic Bamboozled from 2000, he played Junebug. Paul then went on to do several other projects and stand-up comedy performances, including writing for Fox’s “In Living Color” and appearing as a guest on Chappelle’s Show.
Those closest to Paul Mooney—his family, friends, and fans—have our deepest condolences.
