Rosalía and Rauw Ended Their Engagement Just After 4 Months

Rosala and Rauw Alejandro have decided to go in different directions with their lives.
PEOPLE has confirmed that the couple, who had been together for more than three years and had announced their engagement in March, had decided to end their relationship.
The singers are said to have mutually decided to call off their engagement, despite the love and respect that they have for one another, according to the sources.
In August of 2021, Rosal and Alejandro, both aged 30, were seen together for the first time. They announced their relationship to the world on social media the following month.
In March 2022, the Spanish singer disclosed that she had gotten the initials “RR” tattooed on her foot. She told Teen Vogue that she’d informed Alejandro that she’d be inking the initials that they both shared (Alejandro’s given last name is Ruiz), and that he’d given her the heads up that she’d be doing so.
The next month, Rauw Alejandro disclosed that he had a tattoo of the name “Rosala” engraved in a handwritten font above his navel.
The couple announced their engagement in the music video for their song “Beso,” which was included on their joint extended play (EP) RR. The announcement took place in March.
During the same month, they gave an interview to Billboard in which they discussed their friendship in depth. In the conversation, they discussed what each other has taught them and how they incorporate that knowledge into their work.
