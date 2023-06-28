Ryan Mallett Cause of Death: Former NFL Star Dies At 35

The unexpected death of quarterback Ryan Mallett has startled everyone engaged in the NFL. What caused his death at such young age? We will try to find that out in the next paragraph.
Ryan Mallett Cause of Death
According to reports, Ryan Mallett drowned on Tuesday in Florida. Mallett was on a Destin beach when the alleged incident took place, which the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO) later verified.
After the first responders were summoned to the beach behind the 700 block of Gulf Shore Drive soon after 14:00, the OCSO is currently looking into the incident. There was a group of persons in the sea who were having trouble returning to land.
Mallett, who was a member of this gang, was dragged underwater. When he was raised back up, he was not breathing. Despite immediate attempts to save his life, the Destin Emergency Room declared him dead.
You can also read about recently d!ed celebrities by clickimg the below links:
- What is Teresa Taylor Cause of Death? See Her Passion and Legacy
- Korean Singer Choi Sung Bong Cause of Death: Cancer Scam Celebrity Died At 33
Ryan Mallett’s NFL Career
At the University of Arkansas, the 35-year-old started out as a quarterback. He eventually succeeded in playing for the NFL for seven seasons. According to ESPN, the Arkansas school district where Mallett instructed high school students released a statement.
The White Hall School District released a statement saying, “It is with great sadness that we share the loss of Coach Ryan Mallett.” “Coach Mallett was a well-liked educator and coach. Please remember in your prayers his family, team, players, coaches, and the staff of the White Hall School District.
Mallett was chosen by the New England Patriots in the third round of the 2011 NFL Draft, which meant that he filled in for the legendary quarterback Tom Brady.
Mallett appears to be yet another casualty of the perilous rip currents that have recently been ravaging Florida beaches. During a 10-day period from June 15 to 24, seven vacationers died in and around Panama City Beach, which is only 47 miles from Destin.
If You Liked Our Content, Please Follow us on Twitter (@CaliforniaExam1) to stay updated about celebrities and their lifestyles.