Sears Credit Card Login, Payment, Customer Care

Sears Credit Card customers can make payments and manage their accounts online without ever having to leave their house using the Sears Credit Card login interface. Paying bills, checking points, booking tickets, and viewing transaction history are just a few of the many options available to customers who have created an online account and logged in.

For those who have a Sears or Kmart credit card, there are several ways to pay: online through Account Online, by mail, or even in-store. They can set up a direct debit from their bank account to pay for their subscription. The online portal can be used by customers who have forgotten their account or password. Additionally, clients can use the company’s website to activate their credit cards, check their Bonus points, and redeem gifts and points. We’ve outlined the steps to log in to your account online, recover your lost login details, activate your card, and pay your bill in the section below.

Use the Citibank website or mobile app to access your Sears Credit Card account by entering your username and password in the appropriate sections. You can then log in to your online account by clicking “Sign On”. Start by clicking the “Register for Online Access” button to create your username and password if you don’t already have one.

A Sears Credit Card Account Login

Your Sears Credit Card can now be accessed online by signing up for an online account. Your card number, birth date, and the last four digits of your Social Security number or Tax ID number must be entered to validate your credit card account online.

Decide on a user name and password for your Sears Credit Card account. There must be no spaces in the username. The password must have at least one letter and one number, as well as no more than two consecutive identical characters, between six and 50 characters in length. You can use any combination of lowercase, capital, numeric, and special characters you choose in your password.

Use the new Sears Credit Card login information to get started. Log in via the Citibank website or mobile app using your new User ID and password and click “Sign On” to get started with your online banking experience.

You may access your Sears Credit Card account online once you’ve joined up and logged in. Paying your credit card bill, viewing your credit card statements, monitoring account activity, and changing account settings like passwords and automatic payments are all features available to you.

Making a Credit Card Payment by Phone at Sears is Simple!

You can make a payment on your Sears credit card at any time of day or night. By calling the toll-free number 800-917-7700, customers with a Sears credit card can make a payment. If you’d rather, a customer care agent can help you out.

Customers using other Sears credit cards, such as the following, are also eligible for assistance:

Sears Mastercard: 800-669-8488

Shop Your Way Mastercard: 877-816-9063

Sears credit card payments can be made via mail.

Sears also offers the option of mailing in your credit card bill. Payments can be sent to either a regular or expedited address. Send a check or money order together with your payment coupon to the following address:

CARD REGULAR PAYMENT ADDRESS EXPEDITED PAYMENT ADDRESS Sears Card or Sears Mastercard P.O. Box 9001055

Louisville, KY 40290-1055 Overnight Payments

Sears Payment Center/Overnight

6716 Grade Lane

Building 9, STE 910

Louisville, KY 40213 Shop Your Way Mastercard P.O. Box 78024

Phoenix, AZ 85062-8024 Overnight Payments

Attn: Consumer Payment Dept.

6716 Grade Lane

Building 9, STE 910

Louisville, KY 40213

Paying with a Sears Credit Card at a Store Location

Credit card payments can be made at any of the Sears locations that you visit, making it easy if you live close or plan to shop there. Bring your billing statement to the store to expedite processing.

Always Pay Your Sears Credit Card Bill on Time

To avoid late fines and damage to your credit, it is critical to pay your bills on time. You can avoid paying interest on your purchases if you pay in full within the grace period. There is a minimum of a 25-day grace period.

A late fee of $29 will be applied if you do not pay the minimum amount due by the due date.

In addition, if you miss a payment for six consecutive billing cycles, you’ll be hit with a $40 late payment fee.

