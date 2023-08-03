Sophie Grégoire Trudeau Net Worth: A Look Into Her Fortune As She is Parting Ways With Justin Trudeau

On April 24, 1975, Sophie Grégoire was born in Montreal to a franco-québécois family. Her mother, Estelle Blais, was a Franco-Ontarian nurse, while her father, Jean Grégoire, worked as a stockbroker. She went to Pensionnat du Saint-Nom-de-Marie, a private all-girls school in Outremont, and then studied commerce there before moving to the University of Montréal, where she earned a bachelor’s degree in communications.
Sophie Grégoire Trudeau Net Worth
The Canadian television personality Sophie Grégoire Trudeau is worth $5 million. The main claim to fame for Sophie Grégoire Trudeau is her 18-year marriage to Justin Trudeau, which lasted from August 2005 until August 2023. 2015 saw Justin become Canada’s 23rd prime minister.
Michel Trudeau, the late brother of Justin, attended the same elementary school as Sophie. Grégoire Trudeau uses her position as prime minister to advocate for causes related to mental health and difficulties affecting women.
Sophie Grégoire’s Relationship With Justin Trudeau
The future Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau and Sophie Grégoire first crossed paths as kids, but they didn’t start dating until they were older. Xavier, Ella-Grace, and Hadrien are their three children; they were married in 2005.
Grégoire Trudeau, the first lady’s wife, has made advantage of her position in the public eye to advance her humanitarian goals and has established herself as a style icon known for championing Canadian designers.
She made news in 2020 when she was given the COVID-19 diagnosis, however she recovered after some time spent by herself. Grégoire Trudeau’s candor with her personal issues, particularly her prior fight with bulimia, has received much praise and improved the perception of her as a sympathetic and relatable person in the public eye.
After 18 years of marriage, Sophie and Justin made their separation official on August 1, 2023.
