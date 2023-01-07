Where Is Tammy Slaton Now: Who Is The Husband Of 1000 Lb Sisters Star Tommy Slaton?

My 600-lb Life has been a TLC hit since 2012, and fans want to know everything about its production. Given that, 1000-lb Sisters makes sense for TLC. 1000-lb Sisters’ stars are siblings who must follow My 600-lb Life’s weight loss path. So, Where Is Tammy Slaton Now?
Even with aid, losing weight isn’t simple. Unfortunately, Tammy Slaton’s weight loss journey has been difficult since 1000-lb Sisters began airing. Fans often wonder about Tammy since there are months between seasons of that show and cameras follow her only part of the year. Thus, where is Tammy Slaton?
Nov. 21, 2022: Tammy Slaton spent the year losing weight for bariatric surgery. She had a life-saving operation this fall to drop weight and improve her health. On the 19th of this month, Slaton (now Willingham) married Caleb Willingham at the recovery center where they met and are now happily married!
Where Is Tammy Slaton Now?
Tammy Slaton is married! PEOPLE exclusively reports that the 36-year-old 1000-Lb. Sisters star married Caleb Willingham on Saturday at Windsor Lane Rehabilitation Center in Gibsonburg, Ohio.
“You all knew me as Tammy Slaton, but now you’ll know me as Mrs. Tammy Willingham,” Tammy says. “Married!”
1000-Lb. Sisters’ Tammy Slaton Marries Caleb Willingham at Ohio Rehab Center: “I’m Married!” Photo: Michael Moretti.
MICHAEL MORETTI Slaton and Willingham, 39, met at the rehab center and fell in love before inviting 30 friends and family to the small party on Saturday, a TLC source said.
Tammy wears a white gown and tiara in Ohio wedding photos with her sister Amy, who wears an orange dress with purple hair. Tammy smiles next to Caleb, who wore black with brown suspenders on their wedding day this weekend.
Tammy Slaton Was Evicted
Amy and Tammy Slaton lived in a duplex when 1000-lb Sisters debuted on TLC. Amy may assist Tammy in her daily life. Amy had to have her own life, even though she helped her sister a lot.
As 1000-lb Sisters fans know, Amy Slaton’s life has changed drastically in recent years. Amy, a happily married mother, wants to drop a lot of weight despite her drastic bodily transformation. Amy moved out of the Slaton sisters’ duplex because of all those life changes.
Unfortunately, Tammy Slaton left the duplex for disturbing reasons. The Slaton sisters received health care from TLC after 1000-lb Sisters aired. Unfortunately, Tammy soon seemed to be wasting her help. Tammy’s trachea tube photos in recent months frightened fans even more.
1000-lb Sisters supporters were right to worry about Tammy Slaton. After her lungs collapsed, Tammy was coma-bound and had to enter rehab. If that wasn’t terrible enough, Amy Slaton says Tammy lost her house because TLC isn’t paying for her rehab stay and she can’t afford rent.
TLC stopped funding Tammy Slaton’s weight loss quest because she didn’t use the aid they offered. If 1000-lb Sisters persists and Tammy stays in treatment for a long period, the network should cover the costs. If TLC is benefitting from Tammy’s weight loss show, she shouldn’t go broke.
Tammy Slaton Losing Weight And Courting Controversy
Tammy Slaton’s weight has impacted her health since TLC began filming her. Despite it, Tammy continued her life as usual. When Tammy was in a coma with collapsed lungs and forced into rehab, things started to improve.
Tammy’s body has changed, whether her health issue woke her up or residing in a treatment center caused her to adjust her lifestyle. During 1000-lb Sisters’ third season finale, Tammy’s brother Chris reported that she had lost 115 pounds. Tammy appears to have lost weight in rehab in her recent Instagram photographs.
Tammy Slaton has angered admirers despite her improving health. After promoting a sticker brand video appearance, Tammy pulled a livestream no-show, wasting her most loyal followers’ time. Tammy gave her fans plenty of reasons to be upset after her TikTok channel was blocked for selling unregistered items.
