Who Is Adam Smith? All About Billy Porter Husband

Billy Porter and Adam Smith, his spouse, reconciled and are back together. After seven months of dating, the Pose star and Porter-Smith broke up in 2009. It would be another five years before they got back together.
The couple didn’t spend any time getting hitched again, doing so only 16 days after becoming engaged in January 2017. Since then, Porter-Smith has celebrated many of life’s milestones alongside her Oscar-winning husband.
Porter told PEOPLE shortly after their nuptials, “Now I know what love looks like, and it just walked out the door.” “Until then, I had no idea what it looked like; after seeing it, I thought, “Oh, s—-, that’s the one that got away!” I was unprepared for it before, but now that I know what it looks like, I can handle it with ease. Not expecting it to be the same person, but glad it was!”
Everything you ever wanted to know about Adam Porter-Smith and Billy Porter, from their chance meeting through common friends to their recent marriage, is right here.
Adam Smith Met Porter At A Dinner Party
After knowing each other through common connections, Porter and Adam Smith finally crossed paths at a dinner in February of 2009. They struck it off right away, and it turns out that their simpatico seating arrangement was no fluke.
“I was cruising him up the street, and he stopped and joined us!” In January of 2017, Porter revealed. Well, I guess I’ll have to sit next to this fine specimen for the rest of the evening.”
Adam Smith Called Off Their Relationship In 2010
There were sparks between Porter and Adam Smith at the restaurant, and the two quickly began dating. “We kind of were enamored with each other from the beginning,” Porter-Smith said after the couple tied the knot.
After around seven months together, Porter-Smith and the actor “imploded,” and she ended the relationship.
Porter stated, “We were both trying to figure things out.” “When we first started dating, we were just “hanging out,” but after seven months, we recognized it was something more serious. It kind of exploded because we weren’t aware of it.”
Their friendship endured long after the breakup, and they continued to see each other frequently.
Adam Smith And Porter Got Back Together In 2015
After putting their love on hold for five years, Porter and Adam Smith have decided to give it another go.
“Over the years, it had been marinating within me, my love for him and figuring it out and coming to terms with it,” Porter-Smith said. Hence, “I understood that if I ever intended to alter anything, it would be on me to be the first to broach the subject; so, I was attempting to find out the proper time to do it.”
After reconnecting over brunch and viewing Hamilton at the Public Theatre on Porter-birthday Smith’s in 2015, the couple remained together. “Billy reached over and held my hand, and I was like, ‘Yeah, I’m going to tell him today,'” Porter-Smith said.
What’s more, Porter claimed, “And then the tears flowed, and I pulled over, and he said, “I love you, and I’ve always loved you, and if there’s any possibility, I would like another shot — I would like us to have another shot at this.” Since he was a fugitive, catching him was a breeze. The answer was a resounding yes.”
Adam Smith Designs Vintage-inspired Men’s Swimwear
The Smith Society, under Porter-direction Smith’s as design director, sells “swimwear for social settings” on Instagram.
In August of 2022, Porter announced the launch of her brand with an Instagram post that included numerous images from the launch party “I’m talking about the next weekend! Congratulations to @thesmithsociety on a wonderful launch party! Love you and your accomplishments so much! There is a lot more to come!.”
Porter-Smith, who came up with the idea for the swimsuit line during the COVID-19 pandemic, spoke to Women’s Wear Daily about the impetus behind the collection. “I’ve always been influenced by 1920s, ’30s, and ’40s swimsuits,” he said to the media.
“As I saw the homosexual community and beyond embracing silhouettes and new concepts around what we wear and the tone it sets, it gave me confidence in my design approach,” the designer said.
Adam Smith Previously Worked In Sales
The California Institute of the Arts awarded Porter-Smith a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree in 2003. According to his LinkedIn profile, he started his career in sales, working for brands like Chanel and Jil Sander Eyewear until becoming a co-owner of Native Ken in 2016.
Adam Smith Is “Healing” Porter From His Past Experiences
In an interview published in October 2021, the author of Unprotected discussed the traumatic experiences he had gone through in the past. At 52, he is finally beginning to understand himself deeply. “I’m being reborn, and it’s all my own doing.”
In addition, Porter shared how Porter-Smith has been instrumental in helping him conquer his insecurities in romantic relationships.
The quality of his intimate sex life was low, he said. “When you’re married, it’s very challenging to learn how to be intimate with your partner. But together, we are developing and recovering. A lot of effort is required. Allow me to explain that it is worthwhile.”
