Zendaya Net Worth: How Rich Is The American Actress?

American actress, singer, dancer, and producer Zendaya is also a producer. Zendaya has made a seamless transition from being a young actor on Disney programs to a true movie star and prosperous businesswoman. She worked as a model for Macy’s, Old Navy, and “iCarly”-related items at the start of her career. She also performed as a dancer in both music videos and commercials.
The roles of Rocky Blue on the Disney Channel series “Shake It Up” (2010–2013), K.C. Cooper on “K.C. Undercover” (2015–2018), Rue Bennett on HBO’s “Euphoria” (2019–present), and MJ in “Spider-Man: Homecoming” (2017) and “Spider-Man: Far from Home” (2019) are probably Coleman’s most well-known performances.
She was both a producer and the star in the 2021 movie “Malcolm & Marie,” and she also worked as a producer on “K.C. Undercover” and a number of her music videos.
Zendaya Net Worth
Zendaya Net Worth is $22 Million currently. On September 1, 1996, in Oakland, California, Zendaya Maree Stoermer Coleman was born. Her father, Kazembe Ajamu Coleman, is African-American, while her mother, Claire Stoermer, is of Scottish and German descent. She attended Fruitvale Elementary School, where her mother was a teacher, and is the youngest of six children.
Coleman made her stage debut in a Black History Month performance when she was six years old. She later featured in plays at the California Shakespeare Theater, where her mother worked as the house manager during the summer. Zendaya assisted with fundraiser ticket sales and audience seating, and her time there encouraged her to pursue a career in acting.
Endorsements Of Zendaya
CoverGirl, Beats Electronics, Chi Hair Care, and Madonna’s Material Girl apparel brand have all used Zendaya as their spokesperson. In 2019 and 2020, she served as a spokesmodel for Lancôme, Valentino, and Bulgari, respectively.
In that same year, the CNMI Green Carpet Fashion Awards gave her a Visionary Award in recognition of “her efforts in promoting diversity and inclusion in fashion and film.” She was named the Glaceau SmartWater brand ambassador for the entire world in 2022. Zendaya was named a Louis Vuitton ambassador in 2023.
Zendaya’s Real Estate
Zendaya spent $1.4 million on a house in Northridge, California, in 2017. She spent $4 million in March 2020 for a 5,000 square foot, four-acre mansion in Encino, California. As of this writing, she is still the owner of the house in Northridge. She also owns a Brooklyn condo that she paid $5 million for in 2020.l
