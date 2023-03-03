Alexander Jennings Death: How Did Alexander Jennings From OBX Die?

Alexander “AJ” Jennings’s passing was a sore spot for viewers when Outer Banks season 3 premiered throughout the world. Alexander Jennings Death in a hit-and-run in Charleston, South Carolina occurred in 2022.
Who Was Alexander “AJ” Jennings?
Upstate New York-born and bred, 22-year-old actor Alexander “AJ” Jennings was on the rise.
Alex, who was born on August 3, 1999, has been living in South Carolina since the start of production on the third season of the Netflix series Outer Banks.
His job on the show was to double for Chase Stokes, who played the lead male part.
Landscape With Invisible Hand (which aired in 2023, after his death), Monarch (2022), and First Call (2021) all featured AJ in a stand-in capacity (2022).
A two-episode arc as Aaron Stiles on Beach Squad in 2022 featured him as a guest star.
Alexander Jennings Death
On James Island, AJ was walking along the road when he was hit by two vehicles, according to the Charleston County Police Department.
The Island can be reached from Charleston’s downtown in under ten minutes.
A.J. was taken by ambulance to the Medical University of South Carolina, where he was later pronounced dead.
On the morning of July 5, 2022, at about 2:30 a.m. local time, news of the accident began to circulate.
Before police arrived, both vehicles apparently departed the area.
Have Any Charges Been Filed?
During a routine traffic stop in downtown Charleston, police identified the driver of the second vehicle that had allegedly hit AJ.
In July 2022, Nicholas Ashton Virgil Price, then 22 years old, was charged with leaving the scene of an accident that resulted in death, as reported by Post and Courier.
The second vehicle that struck Jennings was allegedly driven by Little Mountain resident Price, according to the authorities.
On January 18, 2023, at a preliminary hearing, Magistrate James B. Gosnell Jr. found probable cause.
No one has been able to identify the driver of the first car.
Anyone with knowledge about the hit-and-run is being urged by the Charleston County Police to come forward.
We encourage anyone with information to contact us at (843) 743-7200.
How Have The People Involved With Outer Banks Dealt With The Tragic Loss Of AJ?
The actor who portrayed AJ’s stand-in, Chase Stokes, paid tribute to him on his Instagram stories.
A portion of his message read: “I’m still trying to figure out why things happen the way they do and how the world functions the way it does.
“The loss has broken my heart. It seemed like your life was just getting started.
“We were literally just discussing how excited you were about your music, how far you had gone with that old 6-string, and how much you wanted to keep making music.
Making others happy and feeling so unselfish all the time.
“Thank you, AJ, for improving our lives and making us a better community via your own positive influence.
To an angel, “fly high.”
Jonas Pete, the show’s creator, told the Post and Courier, “He was a vivacious and adored young man and we are grieved beyond words by this tragedy.”
We send our deepest sympathies and love to the Jennings family.
