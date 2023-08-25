Dune 2 Release Date: Why was Dune delayed?

After hearing that “Dune 2” would finally be hitting theaters, fans of Frank Herbert’s desert world have been counting down the days. Fans have been anticipating the sequel since the debut of the original film.
Dune 2 Release Date
A sandworm may delay the release of the sequel to Denis Villeneuve’s science fiction epic “Dune” until 2024.
Warner Bros. Film Group is thinking about postponing the November 3 release of the Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya tentpole. An insider claims that rescheduling the film’s release date will require approval from both Legendary Entertainment and the production company.
Apparently, WB hasn’t even talked to Legendary about making a move yet, according to the source. Although the duration of the union battles is completely unexpected, another Warner Bros. insider claims that production is moving forward as scheduled and there have been no formal negotiations. The public relations teams for both Warner Bros. and Legendary Entertainment both said no.
The highly awaited feature musical “The Color Purple,” of which Oprah Winfrey is a producer, and DC Studios’ “Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom” are both said to be candidates for new release windows at Warner Bros. Events may need to be rescheduled as SAG-AFTRA and the Writers Guild of America are at odds with Hollywood producers over new contracts.
Austin Butler, Florence Pugh, Javier Bardem, and Josh Brolin’s participation in a picture like “Dune 2” would be beneficial; but, they are unable to promote it due to union restrictions because it was made by a studio that is now on strike.
It’s likely that Warner Bros. isn’t the only studio contemplating their future plans. On the same weekend as “The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes” (Lionsgate, November 17) and “The Marvels” (Disney, November 10), the sequel to “Dune” will be released in theaters. Sony’s Columbia Pictures label will release “Napoleon” (from Apple Studios, starring Ridley Scott and Joaquin Phoenix) on November 22.
