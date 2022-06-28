Wayfair Credit Card Login, Payment, Customer Service

When shopping at Wayfair frequently, the Wayfair Credit Card is a wonderful alternative for consumers who want rewards for their purchases. Wayfair Credit Card Login allows you to perform a variety of tasks with your account, including making online payments, seeing purchase history, obtaining transaction logs, and applying for an increase in your credit limit.

You’ve come to the correct place if you are looking for information on how to access and manage your Wayfair Credit Card account. The information you’ll find on this page will help you set up your credit card account, reset your password, and make payments. You’ll also find contact information so you can talk to a real person about your account. Everything you need to know is right here.

Wayfair Credit Card Login: What You Need to Know

Wayfair Mastercard Sign In

Input your Username and Password here.

Click the Sign In blue button to begin.

User’s Manual for the First Time

To begin managing your account online, you will need to complete the registration process first:

Visit the Citibank Wayfair credit card login

Click the Get Started option under Create an Account to begin the registration process.

Do you have a Wayfair Mastercard?

You can proceed by using the Continue button.

Create your User ID and password in the next step of the registration procedure.

Simply click on the “I don’t have my card on hand” link and follow the instructions – enter the following: a valid email address

The card’s name as it appears.

This is the primary account holder’s Social Security number

Toll-free

Verify the address to which the verification code should be sent.

Receive a phone call, voicemail, or text message by checking your phone.

Activate the Send Code button.

Set up your login information and security questions/answers for the rest of the registration procedure.

Complete Your Wayfair Credit Card Payment by Phone

Call Wayfair Credit Services at 800-365-2714 to make a quick payment. Utilizing either your account number or Social Security number, you can log in to your account using the automated system. Make your payment by following the on-screen instructions after you’ve logged into your account. Make sure you have your bank account number and routing information on hand to complete the transaction.

Send Your Wayfair Payment Online

Wayfair also makes it easy for you to pay your Wayfair credit card online. You must first create an online account to access your Wayfair credit card information. Listed below are the steps necessary to begin:

Click here to register for a Wayfair credit card.

Assemble the following information: credit card number, name as it appears on the card, CVV code, and the last four digits of your SSN

To go to the following screen, click “Verify.”

Once you’ve chosen your user name and password, you’ll be able to enter the bank account information you’ll need to withdraw funds.

Payments can be made at any time by logging into your account online with your user ID and password, as long as you’ve already registered. Specify the amount of money you want to pay, when you want to pay it, and from which bank.

Your Wayfair Credit Card Payment Can Be Sent via Mail

Payment addresses for the Wayfair credit card and Wayfair Mastercard are identical for customers who want to pay by mail. Send a check or money order with your payment coupon from your billing statement to:

Philadelphia, PA 19176-0267 PO Box 70267, Citi Retail Services

Send the payment to the following address for overnight delivery:

Express Payments/Overnight Delivery

400 White Clay Center Dr., Newark, DE 19711 Consumer Payment Dept.

My Wayfair payment is overdue. What should I do?

Even if you miss the payment deadline, you can still make your Wayfair payment online, over the phone, or by mail. However, a $29 late fee will be assessed. Additionally, a late fee of $40 will be added to your account if you’ve already had a late fee applied to your account during the previous six billing cycles.

Citibank did not create this material. Citibank has not vetted, authorized, or otherwise supported any of the author’s thoughts, analyses, reviews, or recommendations.

