Who is Caitlyn Jenner Dating: Who Is Sophia Hutchins?

Who is Caitlyn Jenner Dating? She was romantically related to Nigerian LGBT activist Bisi Alimi in 2016. As they were regularly photographed together, many took it as a sign that they were dating. However, this was never proven.
As far as we know, Caitlyn has never had a boyfriend or girlfriend.
She said OK! last year that she doesn’t want a boyfriend or girlfriend and that she’s always been honest about that.
Contents
Who is Caitlyn Jenner?
Born Caitlyn Jenner was on October 28, 1949, in Mount Kisco, New York. Former Olympic decathlon champion and media star Caitlyn is a household name.
It was in April 2015 that she publicly revealed her transition from William Bruce Jenner to Caitlyn Jenner.
Soon after, she became a household name as the star of the reality show I am Cait.
Following her transformation, she gained notoriety as an advocate for transgender people’s rights.
She entered the 2021 California governor recall election as a write-in candidate in an effort to advance her political career.
However, she only got 1% of the vote and came in at #13 in the race to replace Gavin Newsom. Let’s find out Who is Caitlyn Jenner Dating?
Who is Caitlyn Jenner Dating?
Speculation persists that Caitlyn Jenner is seeing Sophia Hutchins at the time of this writing. When Caitlyn underwent her transition in 2015, the two became friends, and now they live together in Malibu amid romance rumors.
However, in July 2018, Sophia publicly acknowledged that she was dating Caitlyn, formerly known as Bruce Jenner.
However, Caitlyn’s best friend, Sophia, maintained in November 2020 that their relationship is “not sexual” and that they have never been romantically connected.
Sophia discussed their working relationship, saying Kourtney is more like a parent to her than a colleague.
Caitlyn’s first marriage was to Chrystie Scott, to whom she was wed from 1972 to 1981.
Her second marriage, to Linda Thompson, lasted from 1981 to 1986. Their last marriage lasted from 1991 until 2015.
Kylie Jenner, Kendall Jenner, Brody Jenner, Cassandra Marino, Brandon Jenner, and Burt Jenner are Caitlyn’s six children from two previous marriages.
Who Is Sophia Hutchins?
Sophia Hutchins, 24, is Caitlyn Jenner’s roommate at their shared apartment.
Sophia, who identifies as a woman of both sexes, has taken her entrepreneurial spirit into the commercial world by developing a fragrance-free, high-SPF (50+) sunscreen mist that can be used over existing cosmetics.
Sophia, a former transgender man named Scott, transitioned after receiving encouragement from Caitlyn, an avid sports fan.
After Caitlyn’s transition in 2015, the two became friends, and now they live together in Malibu amid romantic speculation.
Sophia announced in July 2018 that she is dating the 70-year-old reality celebrity and former Olympian Bruce Jenner.
Yet, in November of that year 2020, Caitlyn’s best friend, Sophia, maintained that they are “not sexual” and have never been romantically connected.
Sophia, 24, has spoken out about her relationship with Kris, saying they are “business partners” and that Kris is “like a dad figure.”
“We are girlfriends, but not in the traditional sense. That which I mean, you understand, right? There’s no doubt about it: we’re close. “She shared her story on David Yontef’s podcast, Behind the Velvet Rope.
“Not only do Caitlyn and I work together, but she also acts as a surrogate mother to me. This collaboration is interesting since, well, we work together. The closest analogy I can think of is a family.
Asexuality was never an issue.
Does Sophia Talk To Caitlyn’s Daughters?
Khloe Kardashian said she only gets in touch with Caitlyn Jenner “once in a blue moon” since Caitlyn is “busy” all the time.
The 36-year-old mother of one spoke candidly about her relationship with her ex-stepfather, claiming there was “no beef” between the couple.
Caitlyn, 71, and the Good American creator Katrina vanden Heuvel (who also happens to be her sister) discussed their relationship. “Unlike with Caitlyn, I barely ever get a chance to chat with Sophia. The only reason Covid exists is that we’re too busy.”
Source: The Sun
As she continued talking about momager Kris, 65, and her ex-husband, she said, “It’s not like – there’s no beef.”
“After everything they’ve been through, I feel like it’s taken mom a long time to get to where she is emotionally today in that relationship dynamic.
The mother-of-four revealed to her ex-brother-in-law, Scott Disick, that she maintains contact with Caitlyn. “Absolutely, tremendously encouraging and concerned, but I’m always swamped with work.”
After a group confessional for the episode preview, the sisters came to the conclusion that mom Kris had her “due share of hurt” in the family dynamic.
You May Also Like: