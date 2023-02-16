Who Is Tom Schwartz Dating? What Is The Reaction Of Katie Maloney After Seeing Tom In A New Relationship?

Vanderpump Rules’ Tom Schwartz was seen making out with a new woman, and his ex-wife Katie Maloney is not happy about it. The premiere of Season 10 of the Bravo show is not until February 8, 2023, so we don’t know if the reality stars are dating or not, but the sneak peeks for the next season raise some very important concerns.
Katie previously stated that she had “deep admiration” for her ex, so who is Tom seeing that would make her flip on him? The new love interest on Vanderpump Rules has been revealed.
Who Is Tom Schwartz?
Tom Schwartz is a bartender, actor, and reality TV star in the United States. His net worth is $4 million. Tom Schwartz is a household name, thanks to his role on Vanderpump Rules. Since 2013, he has been a regular cast member.
To begin with, Schwartz appeared only in a few episodes, but by the third season, he was a regular. Katie Maloney’s ex-bartender husband is well-known in the public eye.
Lisa Vanderpump, a star of Bravo’s The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and creator of the spinoff reality show Vanderpump Rules, is the owner of the West Hollywood restaurant SUR. Toby and Katie tied the knot in ’16. In March 2022, they decided to go their separate ways.
Who Is Tom Schwartz Dating?
Rumor has it that Tom Schwartz, newly divorced, is seeing another Vanderpump Rules cast member Raquel Leviss.
Tom and Katie had claimed that their divorce in 2022 was amicable, but Katie reportedly had a change of heart after seeing photos of Tom making out with Raquel Leviss in People.
First, for those who need a refresher on Katie and Tom’s love story, the two of them really began dating before Vanderpump Rules ever aired (was there ever a time before the show existed?).
According to Us Weekly, the couple exchanged vows in 2017. They apparently love each other so much that they tied the knot twice in 2019! When Tom hinted on Instagram that Katie had ended the marriage, that was in 2022.
Do not assume that Katie was overjoyed to see her ex-spouse kissing Raquel on the lips at Scheana Shay’s wedding to Brock Davies.
There were whispers that the co-stars had become more than pals before the Season 10 debut. According to Bravo, this issue is resolved as the season’s teaser clearly depicts the disputed kiss.
Katie Is Really Angry At Tom And Raquel For Dating
In an interview with ET Online, Katie said that she and Tom had made a pact to avoid spending time with any of their mutual friends.
Katie’s attitude toward her ex changed drastically once she witnessed him breaking their agreement. She said why she ended the relationship: “I didn’t want us to be a Vanderpump Rules statistic where it becomes very incestuous.”
Her claim is reinforced by the fact that Raquel was once engaged to her on-screen love interest, James Kennedy. The Vanderpump Rules stars broke up their engagement in 2021, and they announced the news with an Instagram post.
We love each other very much, but we aren’t in love anymore,” the message said in part, adding, “After these five amazing years we had together, we decided we had two different goals and took the decision to call off the engagement.”
Raquel is overheard remarking, “I do like Schwartz a lot,” which may be a hint at her current feelings for Tom. Katie, on the other hand, says to her former flame, “I’ve never had hatred for you, and now I do. “You’re pathetic, you’re inebriated, and you’re a loser in my book.”